Man Utd in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Hjulmand

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a dire start to this season, the Red Devils have decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag. Assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has now been appointed as the interim boss.

The record Premier League champions have started exploring the market to replace Ten Hag and the Lions boss Amorim has emerged as the primary option.

Amid this situation, United are also looking at options to strengthen the squad. Now, Fichajes states that Man Utd are willing to hire a new midfielder next year and are at the forefront of signing Hjulmand.

The Denmark international still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract and he has a £67m release clause in his existing contract.

The Spanish outlet states that Liverpool and Arsenal are also plotting a swoop for him and they are one of the favourites to secure his signature.

Battle

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro’s long-term future is currently uncertain at Old Trafford as the Dane’s current contract with the Red Devils will expire next summer, while United are said to be open to cashing-in on Casemiro. So, if the duo eventually leave the club next year then they’ll have to replace them.

On the other hand, Liverpool are keen on signing a new midfielder and they tried to hire one in the last transfer window. So, having failed to do that last time around, they are now looking to finally strengthen the midfield in 2025.

Arsenal are also exploring the market to sign a new midfielder as Thomas Partey and Jorginho could leave the club next summer. Both have entered the final few months of their respective contracts and aren’t close to signing an extension.

Hjulmand is a talented player and possesses the necessary qualities to play in the Premier League so he would be a great coup for Liverpool, Arsenal or Man Utd if any of those clubs purchase him.

But, if Man Utd eventually appoint Amorim as the new boss then they might find themselves in an advantageous position over Arsenal and Liverpool in this race due to the pair’s Sporting connection.