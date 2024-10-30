Arsenal and Liverpool keen on signing Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal and Liverpool have made no secret of their desire to sign a right winger in the transfer market. The Gunners are keen on landing a player to act as competition for Bukayo Saka, whereas the Reds need to replace Mohamed Salah sooner or later.

Caught Offside has reported that the two clubs are reportedly vying for the signature of Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, who is enjoying a breakthrough season in Italy having scored three goals and provided two assists for the Bianconeri so far.

Yildiz is said to be happy in Turin and recently committed to a contract extension until June 2029 with his agreement with Juventus bearing a release clause amounting to roughly £33 million.

Juventus might not be too keen on selling one of their brightest prospects but if two of the Premier League’s most historic clubs knock on his door, a move to England might emerged as a tempting proposition for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool likely to beat Arsenal to Yildiz

Any winger that Arsenal are able to land will need to initially be happy with a secondary role. Bukayo Saka’s position is very much affixed in Mikel Arteta’s plans and a newer recruit would likely be a rotational option behind the English international.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are facing uncertainties with respect to Mohamed Salah’s future and could offer Kenan Yildiz a more prominent role than he would possibly have at the Emirates Stadium.

Not only is Salah’s deal on Merseyside expiring at the end of the season, but he is past his 30s and will not be around for too long even if he pens a contract renewal. The same cannot be said about Saka.

It remains to be seen which way the tide swings if both clubs formally declare interest in Yildiz’s signing. A transfer for the Turk will need to wait until next summer, however, as Juve may not let him leave midway through the season.