Arsenal plotting move to sign £40m Brentford star Bryan Mbuemo

Arsenal’s recent injury worries have displayed a lack of squad depth in their first team, an issue that Mikel Arteta needs to address if they are to consistently compete for major honours over the coming years.

Bukayo Saka is among a list of players who does not have a specialised back-up and given the Englishman’s importance to the team, it is imperative that there is a capable secondary option to feature in his absence.

After investing in Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori earlier this year, the team’s offensive department could be next in line for a much-needed revamp. To that note, Football Insider has reported that Arsenal have ‘set their sights’ on Brentford star Bryan Mbuemo and are ‘weighing up a bid’ for the player next year.

The 25-year-old has scored eight times in the Premier League this season and has been of incredible utility to Thomas Frank after Ivan Toney’s departure.

Mbuemo’s exploits over recent seasons have earned the interest of several sides, including Liverpool, with Football Insider’s report adding that a £40 million bid could convince the Bees to cash in. A transfer in January remains unlikely, however, which means the Gunners might need to postpone his signing until next summer.

His price might not change exponentially next year either as the player’s deal at Brentford expires in June 2026, so they would be obliged to sell him in 2025 in case a contract renewal is not agreed.

Mbuemo an ideal wildcard option

Bryan Mbuemo’s versatility is going to be an especially attractive trait for any of his suitors as the Frenchman can play on the right wing, as a primary as well as secondary striker and on the right side of midfield too.

Apart from a right winger, Arsenal are expected to be in the market for a centre forward as well and Mbuemo fits the bill in that regard too.

He has enjoyed a successful couple of years in the Premier League and it is only a matter of time before one of the division’s bigger sides make a swoop for him.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, he would be a terrific option, not least for a fee that could possibly be around the £40 million mark.