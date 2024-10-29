Chelsea alerted by Ruben Dias’ possible availability next year

Chelsea have lately invested on signing younger players from South America, while occasionally spending big money on signings from within Europe as well. However, it looks like they are now prepared to deviate from their current strategy with an exceptionally good central defender likely to be available next year.

TEAMtalk has reported that the Blues are on ‘red alert’ by the potential availability of Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias, with the Sky Blues prepared to sell him next year in order to alleviate some pressure caused by their supposed breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules and recent investigations regarding the same.

Ruben Dias has been valued by Transfermarkt at £65 million, though Manchester City could ask significantly higher for the player considering he is just 27 and they spent a similar price on his signing from Benfica. Moreover, Chelsea are likely to be seen as a direct rival by the PL champions and thus, they could be forced to pay a premium.

Dias’ profile perfect for Chelsea

Ruben Dias would thrive under Enzo Maresca should he arrive at Chelsea. The Portuguese international would slot right into the team’s backline and would help them in playing the ball out from the back.

The rest of the team’s defenders are considerably inexperienced at doing so and as a result, a relatively senior figure’s signing might be the right step from a tactical viewpoint.

Since his Benfica days, Dias’ winning mentality and tenacity has been lauded with those at his former side even describing him as an ‘assassin’. After Thiago Silva’s departure, Chelsea have lacked such a figure in the dressing room and so, the 27-year-old would be a superb addition to Maresca’s squad.

TEAMtalk’s report has added that clubs from the Bundesliga and La Liga are also keen on Dias, so it will be interesting to see if he is ready to experience pastures abroad or prefers staying in England.