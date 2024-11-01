Nkunku set for first PL start of the season | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Man Utd

Chelsea visit a stadium in the Premier League where they have not won since 2013 on matchday 10. An away fixture at Old Trafford against Manchester United awaits the Pensioners on Sunday, November 3rd, as they look to brush off their midweek blues following a 2-0 defeat versus Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Enzo Maresca’s side has a decent record in the English top flight this season, however, with only two defeats so far. As their chase for a top four spot continues, here is a look at Chelsea’s potential starting eleven against the Red Devils.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez will replace Filip Jorgensen in goal. The former Brighton goalie has conceded four times in his last three league starts, so he will need to put on a better show if Chelsea are to prevail against United.

Defenders – From the midweek defeat to Newcastle, Marc Cucurella is the only one expected to keep his place in the line-up among the defenders. The Spaniard will start as the right back, while Reece James will return to the team on the right side.

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana will retain their places in the middle having built a solid partnership together this season, thereby replacing Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Nkunku set for first PL start of the season

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will form Maresca’s most preferred double pivot. They have looked shaky of late without the ball and will need to step their game up if they are to keep their places in the team going forward considering the good performances by the rest of Chelsea’s midfielders.

Noni Madueke will play on the right flank against Man Utd having become indispensable in the role under the new Chelsea boss while a start at number 10 is also certain for Cole Palmer.

Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face Manchester United as he is on loan at Chelsea, so Nicolas Jackson might drop from the striker’s position to the left wing.

Forward – £52 million forward Christopher Nkunku has been in imperious form in the Conference League and has been knocking at Maresca’s door for a start in the Premier League. An opportunity is likely to come his way against Manchester United.

Given that the team’s wingers like Joao Felix and Pedro Neto are not enjoying their best of form, it could be Jackson who will play as the left winger with Nkunku coming in up front

This is how Chelsea are expected to look on paper: