Man Utd plot audacious swoop to sign Vinicius Jr

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr, as per Spanish outlet Relevo.

After joining Los Blancos from Flamengo back in 2018, the Brazilian has established himself as one of the best players in the world. He has enjoyed great success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the years, winning two Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles and several other major cup competitions.

The Brazilian has continued his impressive performances this season as well, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Now, Relevo states that Real Madrid have opened talks with Vinicius over a new deal but the player isn’t in any rush to sign an extension just yet and is waiting for the perfect moment to do that. His existing deal will run until 2027.

Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on luring him away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and previously offered him a mega financial offer to persuade him to join. But, the player eventually decided to stay in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Jr to Man Utd

PSG are also contemplating signing him as they are planning to hurt the Spanish giants having lost Kylian Mbappe to them. Moreover, the Spanish outlet states that Man Utd have been keeping a close eye on the South American’s situation at Real Madrid and are ready to make a move for him if he becomes available. Additionally, Chelsea are also in this race as well.

Vinicius is valued at around £168m by Transfermarkt and has a mammoth release clause worth almost £1b. Therefore, Man Utd will have to break their transfer record to hire the forward next year.

Man Utd currently have Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford to deploy in the left flank. However, Rashford has found it difficult to showcase his best in recent times, while Garnacho is still very young.

Vinicius would definitely be a great coup for United to reinforce the frontline if they purchase him next year. However, it is highly unlikely that the Red Devils will attempt to sign him by splashing a large sum.