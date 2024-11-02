Man Utd could re-sign Alvaro Fernandez under Amorim’s advice

According to Givemesport, Manchester United could re-sign Benfica defender Alvaro Fernandez under the advice of new manager Ruben Amorim next year.

The Red Devils loaned out Fernandez to Benfica during the 2024 January transfer window. The Portuguese outfit activated a £5 million buy clause to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

Fernandez was in-and-out of the starting plans of manager Roger Schmidt last season, but the Spaniard has now become a key player, having started to find consistency with his performances.

It is now reported by Givemesport that Man United are weighing up the option of re-signing Fernandez and a final decision could be based on the feedback after Amorim takes charge.

The Portuguese will formally join the club from Sporting Lisbon from November 11 and Fernandez could a topic of discussion based on the manager’s knowledge of playing against Benfica.

The 21-year-old has a release clause worth £42 million in his contract, but Givemesport reveal that United can sign him on the cheap as they have a buy-back clause in the region of £16.7 million.

January swoop

United have been without a specialist left-back for some point of time. Luke Shaw has spent most of the year on the sidelines with multiple injuries. He has suffered another setback in his recovery from a calf issue.

Tyrell Malacia has not been on the playing field since May 2023 after a knee surgery. He has started working in partial training sessions, but it could take a while before he makes his long-awaited comeback.

Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez have all played as makeshift left-backs this campaign and the club could seriously consider a winter swoop for Fernandez to provide a proper solution.

Fernandez is an attacking full-back by trade and he could enjoy playing under Amorim. The 39-year-old could stick with his 3-4-3 set-up at United and Fernandez could find himself operating from left wing-back.

If he continues to impress heading into the New Year, Amorim could give the green light for United to re-sign him.