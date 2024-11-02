Arsenal urged to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak

Former midfielder turned pundit Tim Sherwood has urged Arsenal to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak to beef up the frontline.

It was thought in the summer that the Gunners would attempt to sign a new prolific goal-scorer as they were linked with a host of options. Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko were all reportedly on Arsenal’s radar and the Sweden international also emerged as a serious option.

However, the North London club eventually didn’t make a move for any striker before the deadline and decided to reinforce other areas of the squad, instead. Now, it has been suggested that Arsenal still want a new number nine and could finally sign one next year.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, Sherwood has said that Isak would be a ‘perfect’ option for Arsenal to beef up the attack and finally win the Premier League title as he can play in the centre-forward position and the left-wing role.

Arsenal play Newcastle today at lunchtime and the pundit says that the 25-year-old might be desperate to showcase his best in this game to prove his worth amid his recent links with the Gunners. Therefore, Mikel Arteta’s side will have to be very careful about his threat to come away with all three points.

Isak to Arsenal

Sherwood said:

“Do you know what worries me about you playing Newcastle? Someone might be rehearsing in front of Mikel, Isak. He’s perfect for you. “He can play down the left, he can go down the middle, he’s an absolute perfect Arsenal player. He might be saying ‘if you’re looking, I’m here’. Not that he wants to leave Newcastle, but I would suggest he is an upgrade if you want to challenge for the title.”

Isak is valued at around £63m by Transfermarkt and still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract with Newcastle. Therefore, the Magpies are in a strong position to demand a big fee for their star man if they are forced to cash-in.

The 25-year-old has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal if they hire him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually listen to Sherwood and go for the Sweden international next year.