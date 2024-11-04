Arsenal eyeing big-money move for Mohammed Kudus



According to the Mirror, Arsenal are prepared to spend big on West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus in January with Leandro Trossard likely to head for the exit door.

The Gunners have had a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign and they are currently 5th in the standings with 18 points, seven adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

The club have lacked the cutting edge in the final 3rd especially on the road and manager Mikel Arteta may want a fresh attacking solution during the upcoming transfer window.

Mirror now claim that the Gunners are planning a stunning swoop for Kudus and they could be prepared to pay £90 million.

The London giants could recoup part of the fee from Trossard’s exit. Al-Ittihad are ready to spend £40 million on the Belgian, having failed with a loan-to-buy approach last summer.

Surprise move

Arsenal have missed the creativity of Martin Odegaard since early September and his injury absence has been felt in recent games. The Norwegian is anticipated to return in the near future.

Despite this, Arteta may want more quality from the attacking positions and Kudus would be a quality purchase. The Gunners looked at signing him before his £40 million move to West Ham last year.

The 24-year-old has fared decently with 23 goal contributions in 55 games. He is predominantly a right winger, but has been successful as a striker, as a central midfielder and in the number 10 position.

Kudus can also operate from the left wing when required. Arteta prefers forward players with versatility and we would be surprised if Arsenal spend £90 million on him at the turn of the calendar year.

Arsenal have made some big signings in January such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Odegaard (initially on loan). A deal for Kudus could depend on Trossard moving on for the fee mentioned.

Even then, we don’t believe Kudus is worth the reported asking price. Arsenal should not pay over £60 million for the versatile star, who seems to be growing frustrated with West Ham’s lack of progress.