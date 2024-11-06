Tottenham in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Larsson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, as per Sky Germany journalist Kerry Hau.

After joining the Eagles last year, the 20-year-old has established himself as a key player in Dino Toppmoller’s starting Xl in recent times. He has even made four goal contributions for the Eagles from the midfield thus far this campaign.

Now, speaking on Sky Sports Germany, Hau states that the Swedish international’s eye-catching performances in the German top-flight have already attracted the attention of a few big Premier League clubs with Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool among those to have registered their interest in him.

However, the journalist says that Frankfurt are currently not worried about the player’s potential departure anytime soon as he is happy at the club and the midfielder has a contract until 2029.

Moreover, Larsson doesn’t have a release clause in his existing deal, therefore, the German side are currently in a strong position to demand a big fee for him if they are forced to cash-in next year.

Hau said:

“The 20-year-old[Larsson] Swede has already aroused the interest of several top clubs. According to our information, the Premier League is currently looking at him. Some top-class teams, right behind Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC and also Tottenham Hotspur, we hear, have Larsson in their sights, but also one or two Bundesliga competitors.”

Tottenham currently lack depth in the midfield department following Pierre-Emile Hojbejrg, Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp’s departure in the summer. Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are the only specialist senior deep-lying midfielder options Ange Postecoglou has at the moment.

On the other hand, it was an open secret that Liverpool were keen on signing a new midfielder in the previous transfer window but they eventually failed to do that. So, it seems they are now planning to reinforce the engine room next year.

Arsenal will have to revamp the midfield department in 2025 if Thomas Partey and Jorginho eventually leave the club. The duo have entered the final year of their respective contracts and aren’t close to signing an extension.

Larsson – valued at around £23m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal, Liverpool or Tottenham if any of those clubs eventually purchase him ahead of next season.