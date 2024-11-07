Man Utd in race to sign Benjamin Sesko – Christian Falk



According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United could go head-to-head with Bayern Munich in the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was linked with some of Europe’s elite clubs during the last transfer window, but he ended up committing his future to Leipzig with a new contract. The renewal removed the £55 million release clause in his previous deal.

Despite this, there continues to remain speculation regarding his l0ng-term future. Falk today reveals that Bayern are aiming to sign another striker to compete with Harry Kane and Sesko is on their transfer shortlist.

However, they are not alone in the pursuit of the marksman. United are also mentioned as contenders.

Huge potential

Sesko was on United’s radar during his time at Red Bull Salzburg, but he opted to join Leipzig instead. He had a good debut campaign with 18 goals and 2 assists from 42 outings. The 21-year-old has continued his good form this campaign with 10 goal contributions from just 14 appearances.

The Slovenian has been compared to Haaland in the past, but he appears an upgrade on the Norwegian. He is more than decent with the ball at his feet. The youngster has also impressed with his high pressing, work rate and aerial presence in and around the box. He has shown willingness to make recoveries.

Taking this into regard, he can become a complete striker in the long run. He has yet to find the goalscoring consistency of Haaland, but could do so with a bigger challenge elsewhere. United already have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in their ranks, but neither of them have looked assured up front.

Hojlund has been among the goals for the Red Devils, but Zirkzee has struggled since his debut goal in the curtain-raiser. If United were to pursue a deal for Sesko, Zirkzee could be shown the exit door next summer. Sesko is valued at £42 million by Transfermarkt, but Leipzig could easily demand double the fee with no clause present anymore.