Martinez and De Ligt return; Rashford benched | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Leicester City

Manchester United take on Leicester City at Old Trafford on matchday 11 of the Premier League as they look to win for the first time in three League matches. It is also the final game in charge of the team for Ruud van Nistelrooy, whose interim position will be relinquished next week when Ruben Amorim arrives as Erik ten Hag’s permanent successor.

If United are to finish in the European spots come the end of the season, it is high time they start picking up points. To that note, here is how they could line-up against the Foxes.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana will retain his place between the sticks. The Cameroonian kept a clean sheet for the first time in several games against PAOK in the midweek Europa League match.

Defenders – Noussair Mazroaui and Diogo Dalot will start as the right and left backs, like they have done so far in the season. Luke Shaw is back in training but might have to wait for a couple of weeks before getting match action under his belt.

Both of the central defenders who started midweek are expected to be replaced as Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt will return to the Man Utd back four.

Rashford benched in favour of Diallo

Midfielders – Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte started last weekend against Chelsea and might again form the double pivot for United against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The South Americans have developed a good chemistry between themselves and are showing glimpses of the quality which compelled the Red Devils to sign them.

Bruno Fernandes is set to be the number 10, while Alejandro Garnacho is expected to play on the left wing for Manchester United once again.

Amad Diallo could replace Marcus Rashford on the right following his brace midweek coupled with the Englishman’s continuous poor form.

Forward – Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line as the team’s sole hitman with Joshua Zirkzee on the bench.

This is how United could look on paper: