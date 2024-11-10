Odegaard starts as Arteta makes 1 change | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Chelsea

Arsenal have lost two straight matches in all competitions and are without a Premier League win in three attempts.

Their next game in the English top flight is a London Derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, which presents them with the perfect opportunity to reignite their title charge.

Mikel Arteta has been dealing with a number of injury concerns and will hope to have some key players available against the Blues. Here is a look at how the Spaniard’s team could line-up versus the Blues.

Goalkeeper – David Raya has been breached 12 times this season in the Premier League but firmly remains Mikel Arteta’s preferred goalkeeper. Thus, he will retain his place between the sticks at Stamford Bridge.

Defenders – Arteta is likely to name an unchanged backline from the Inter Milan defeat on Wednesday in the Champions League. Ben White will get the nod at right back once again, while Jurrien Timber should retain his place on the left with Riccardo Calafiori out and Oleksandr Zinchenko out of favour.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are inseparable in the middle of Arsenal’s backline and will pair together in the London Derby as well.

Odegaard starts but Rice misses out

Midfielders – Declan Rice is facing a race against time to be fit for the Chelsea clash. Moreover, given how many injuries Arteta has had to deal with since the start of the season, it is unlikely that the former West Ham star will be risked this weekend. As a result, Thomas Partey should feature in defensive midfield alongside Mikel Merino.

Martin Odegaard came on during stoppage time in the second half against Inter Milan but could be ready to start against Chelsea after extensively training with the first team. The captain should start as Arsenal’s attacking midfielder and his return would be a major boost for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka is certain to start on the right wing while Leandro Trossard could get the nod on the left with Gabriel Martinelli missing out.

Forward – Kai Havertz is a doubt after suffering a nasty head injury against Inter Milan. However, it looks like the German international should be fit to lead Arsenal’s attack at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s a look at how the Gunners would look on paper: