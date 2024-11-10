Palmer and Sancho return as Maresca makes 10 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Arsenal

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on matchday 11 of the Premier League on Sunday at 16:30 UK time. The rivals are closely locked with one another in the league table with 18 points apiece and are separated by just goal difference.

The Blues will have the chance to steer three points ahead of the Gunners and following an 8-0 thrashing of Noah in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, they will fancy their chances when it comes to upsetting Mikel Arteta and his team.

Here is a look at the starting eleven Enzo Maresca is likely to deploy.

Goalkeeper – Filip Jorgensen played in the midweek fixture and will be replaced by Robert Sanchez in goal. Chelsea are without a clean sheet in five straight Premier League games but that has not put their primary goalkeeper’s position under any risk.

Defenders – The entire backline which featured against Noah on Thursday will be benched. Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana will be the central defenders for Chelsea, while the full backs will be replaced by Reece James on the right and Marc Cucurella on the left.

Palmer and Sancho to start

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez is likely to be the only one to retain his place in the starting eleven. He should form a double pivot with Moises Caicedo, who is in good form and rescued a point for Chelsea last weekend against Manchester United.

Romeo Lavia will make way for the Argentine international Fernandez in the league after he was benched at Old Trafford.

Cole Palmer’s injury against United ruled him out of the Conference League clash but the Englishman could return to the fore against Arsenal. Enzo Maresca has alleviated concerns of a serious injury and hopes to have Palmer available against the Gunners, so he should be deployed at Chelsea’s No.10.

Jadon Sancho should also be fit to start on the left flank having been ill over the last week or so, while Noni Madueke could be the right winger for the hosts.

Forwards – Nicolas Jackson has been an undisputed starter for Chelsea in the Premier League and will lead the line against Arsenal.

This is how the Blues might look on paper: