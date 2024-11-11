Man Utd and Tottenham eyeing free transfer for Jonathan Tah



According to TBR Football, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah on a free transfer next summer.

The Germany international has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen over the years, but he has been tipped to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The centre-back can sign a pre-contract as early as the January transfer window and TBR Football report that Man United and Tottenham are among his admirers.

United advantage

Tah was linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer, but Leverkusen were reluctant to lose him before the deadline. They are now expected to lose him on a free transfer.

A move to the Premier League could be on the cards and we believe the Red Devils could have an upper hand over Tottenham in the pursuit of the former Hamburg graduate.

United have recently appointed a new manager in Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese is known for operating with three central defenders and this could suit the German.

Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Leny Yoro are likely candidates to start under Amorim, but Tah could get the nod over one of them, considering his familiarity to the system.

Tah has excelled with his leadership in a three-man backline and a switch to Old Trafford could be ideal. His ball-playing ability and aerial presence would suit the Red Devils.

On the contrary, Tah may not get consistent minutes at Spurs. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been undisputed centre-backs when fit under manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian prefers to operate with a consistent backline without much rotation and this could hamper Tah’s prospects of playing regular first-team football in the division.

The 6ft 5in star is unlikely to join an elite Premier League club without the assurance of minutes. This could put United in a better position to land his services over Spurs.