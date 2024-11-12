Tottenham in battle with Man Utd to sign Yann Bisseck

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Manchester United over a deal to sign Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck, as per Italian outlet Inter Live.

The 23-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Danish side AGF ahead of last campaign. In his debut season at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, he won the Scudetto.

He hasn’t been playing regularly in Simone Inzaghi’s starting eleven but started against Manchester City and Arsenal in the Champions League this term. Inter kept clean-sheets in both games and won versus the North London club.

Now, Inter Live states that Tottenham are interested in signing the German and they could make a concrete approach to get the deal done next year.

Inter consider Bisseck ‘untouchable’ but they are ready to change their stance if they receive an offer of around £33m and Tottenham might be open to matching the valuation.

Battle

However, the report says that Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in Bisseck so it won’t be straightforward for the North London club to hire their target.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been the first-choice centre-back options for Ange Postecoglou. But, the Argentinian has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times. Radu Dragusin was purchased last winter to add depth at the back but he hasn’t been able to showcase his best for the Lilywhites thus far.

On the other hand, Man Utd are well-resourced at their back at the moment as they already have Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as the centre-back options.

However, Evans, Lindelof and Maguire have entered the final year of their respective contracts and it is likely that they would be allowed to leave the club at the end of this season.

So, both Man Utd and Tottenham could do with signing a new centre-back next year. Although Bisseck hasn’t been the first-choice defensive option for Inzaghi, he is a talented player and possesses the necessary physicality to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him to reinforce the defensive department.