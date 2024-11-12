Man Utd ‘confident’ of signing Barcelona star Fermin Lopez

Manchester United are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After dismissing Erik ten Hag following a disappointing commencement to this campaign, the Red Devils have appointed Ruben Amorim as the new boss.

The Portuguese likes to deploy a 3-4-2-1 formation and usually uses two number tens. Burno Fernandes has been United’s first-choice attacking midfield option, while Mason Mount was signed last year to support the former Sporting CP star.

However, the 25-year-old hasn’t been able to find his feet in his new surroundings yet and the injury problems have been the main issue behind it. Therefore, it seems Man Utd are planning to sign a new attacking midfielder next year.

Now, Fichajes states that Amorim’s side have identified Lopez as an ‘ideal’ candidate to strengthen the midfield department and are ‘determined’ to lure him to Old Trafford.

Lopez to Man Utd

The player’s current contract with Barcelona will run until 2029 having recently signed an extension and he has a £414m release clause in his current deal.

But, United are ‘confident’ that the Blaugrana would allow their star man leave for a significantly lower fee and are preparing to submit a £83m proposal to persuade the Catalan giants to cash-in on him.

Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Amorim wants to play a high-intense style of football at Old Trafford so he wants to sign players – who would be able to fit into his system.

Lopez is an energetic player and works extremely hard without possession. Therefore, he has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Portuguese boss’ system.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful summer with Spain as he won the Gold Medal in the Olympics. Moreover, he was a squad player for La Roja – who won the European Championship in Germany.

The Spaniard is an attacking midfielder by traits but can also play in the wide areas. He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in future. However, he has found it difficult to play regularly at Barcelona so he might be open to leaving to play consistently elsewhere.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford next year to strengthen the midfield department.