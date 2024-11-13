Man Utd receive huge boost to sign Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United have reportedly received a huge boost in pursuit of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils have struggled with goal-scoring issues thus far this season, scoring only 12 goals in 11 Premier League fixtures. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two striker options United currently have and the duo have scored only one goal each.

So, it has recently been reported that Man Utd are willing to sign a new striker in the upcoming January window to address this problem and have registered their interest in Nkunku.

Now, Football Insider states that the 26-year-old is unhappy with the lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge so he is open to leaving to play regularly elsewhere and would be happy to join Man Utd. Therefore, this is a huge boost for the record Premier League champions in pursuit of the France international.

Nkunku to Man Utd

After joining the Blues from RB Leipzig last year, Nkunku struggled with his injury problems in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. He has now managed to overcome his fitness issues this season but has found himself on the periphery thus far this season under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Despite that, he has displayed his goal-scoring abilities for Chelsea whenever he got a chance this season. He has managed to find the back of the net 10 times in all competitions and is now the highest scorer for the West London club.

Nkunku, valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt, still has more than four and a half years left in his current contract so Chelsea are set to demand a big fee to sell the forward next year.

The 26-year-old is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position, moreover, he is comfortable in the false nine role.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually formalise their interest in signing the former Paris Saint-Germain star to bolster the attack in the upcoming January window.

Meanwhile, United are set to kickstart a new era under new boss Ruben Amorim after the international break. The Portuguese’s debut game would be against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.