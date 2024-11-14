Man Utd keen on signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall



Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Chelsea playmaker Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea from Leicester City last summer to reunite with manager Enzo Maresca, but he has failed to nail down a starting role at the London giants.

The Englishman had a brilliant 2023/24 season with 12 goals and 15 assists, but he has lost his way at Stamford Bridge with the vast competition for places in midfield.

According to the Daily Briefing, the Blues could be open to offloading the midfielder as early as January and Man United have been put on red alert by the situation.

Possible exit

United are likely to make multiple changes to the squad under new manager Ruben Amorim. A new creative midfielder could be one of the priorities as early as January.

Christian Eriksen has been in sparkling form in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this season with 4 goals and 3 assists, but the club are planning to part ways with him.

The 32-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the campaign and Givemesport claim that the Dane could be put up for sale when the transfer window reopens this winter.

Dewsbury-Hall could be seen as a replacement for the former Inter Milan man. He is a central midfielder who likes to press forward and has already proved himself at the top level.

The Englishman was one of the top performers for the Foxes when they were relegated from the top-flight in 2023 and he could have been a key player for them this season, had he not left.

Chelsea paid a fee in the region of £30 million to land the talented midfielder and they may have to cut their losses on him to sanction an early exit during the January transfer window.

Dewsbury-Hall, who has just 1 goal to his name this campaign, could also be tempted to pursue a fresh challenge with United where he could get a fair chance under new boss Amorim.