Man Utd plotting £108 million bid for Harry Kane

Manchester United have signed two quality strikers over the last couple of years in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. While the Danish international has settled well into the team, there remain doubts over the former Bologna star, who has failed to make the desired impact in the final third.

It remains to be seen what his standing is in Ruben Amorim’s plans but in either case, the Red Devils are prepared to back their newly appointed coach in the transfer market and are reportedly eyeing a stunning move for Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

According to Spanish newspaper El Nacional (h/t 90min), Manchester United are ‘preparing’ a bid worth roughly £108 million for Kane as they look to lure him back to the Premier League.

However, the Red Devils face competition as the report says Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on his services. It remains to be seen how things progress over the coming months but Bayern could be tempted to cash-in given that Kane will be 32 next summer.

A dream capture for Man Utd

Manchester United had shown an interest in Kane since his time at Tottenham Hotspur but nothing materialised of it. However, if they were to land him next year, he would be a fantastic addition to their attack, especially under Ruben Amorim.

His age is undoubtedly a concern but his numbers suggest he’s still at the top of his game. With 17 goals and nine assists to his name in just 16 appearances this season, Kane is very much the cream of the crop amongst strikers worldwide. Moreover, he has revealed at being inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s longevity and wants to further his career as much as he can.

An all-round option, Kane’s ability to drop deep and create will equip Amorim to get the best out of his wingers. In his four-man midfield, he could also employ two defensive midfielders should the English international sign as with his purchase, there will be little to worry about from a creative standpoint.

Though United could offer a mammoth sum for Kane next year, it will be interesting to see if he wishes to prolong his career in Germany or wants to return to England to finish off some unfinished business in the Premier League.