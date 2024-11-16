Manchester United ‘monitoring’ Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez heading into 2025

Manchester United have not been able to call upon Luke Shaw or Tyrell Malacia so far this season as a result of their injury problems. The two left backs have been on the treatment table since the backend of the previous campaign, which has required Diogo Dalot to play in an unconventional position instead of his usual right back role.

Ruben Amorim will preside over his first match as the United coach against Ipswich Town on November 24th and while Shaw could be deemed fit for the game, there remain doubts over his utility going forward whereas Malacia’s struggles are continuing.

With a resolution required sooner rather than later, the Red Devils are ‘monitoring’ Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, according to Football Transfers. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the league’s breakthrough players this season and has attracted interest from Liverpool as well, so Man United could face competition for his signature if they make a formal move.

A low-cost signing worth the gamble

Milos Kerkez’s valuation on Transfermarket stands at roughly £17 million, which is a price that Manchester United can afford to risk especially considering that none of their existing left backs are living up to expectations.

Even if Luke Shaw were to maintain his fitness, it is unlikely that he will be a good fit at left wing-back when Ruben Amorim uses the 4-3-3 so regardless of the English international’s progression from injury, the Red Devils will need a player in his role. Kerkez has an eye for the offensive game and is a good dribbler, which would match what United are after.

A transfer for the Hungarian international is unlikely to happen in January given his importance in the Bournemouth team, although things could gather pace in the summer. The Cherries’ asking price also remains to be seen but it is likely to be closer to his valuation of £17 million, and not far higher than that.