Man Utd & Liverpool interested in signing Antonee Robinson

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Fulham star Antonee Robinson, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The left-back has been a problem area for the Red Devils in recent times due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. United were without a specialist left-back for the majority of last season and neither of them have played a single minute thus far this season.

It was thought that Man Utd would attempt to hire a new left-sided defender last summer but eventually opted not to do that before the deadline. Now, it seems they are exploring options to finally hire a new left-back next year.

Speaking on Football Insider, former Man Utd scout, Brown says that the record Premier League champions are interested in Robinson and they have been keeping a close eye on him before making a potential move.

Fulham don’t want to lose the 27-year-old in mid-season so a January move is unlikely but the Old Trafford club might be able to sign him at the end of this season.

Battle

However, the transfer expert states that Liverpool are also keen on purchasing him so the record Premier League champions will have to overcome stiff competition from their arch-rivals to get any potential deal done for him.

Brown said:

“He’s[Robinson] one of the leading candidates for any team looking to sign a left-back. I’d count Man United and Liverpool among them. Whether they’ll make a move or not, I’m not sure, but they’re among the clubs tracking him. From what I hear, Fulham won’t let him leave in January anyway, so if it happens it won’t be until the end of the season.”

Robinson – valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt – has a contract until 2028 with Fulham and considering he is a key player in Marco Silva’s starting eleven, they are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave the club.

Liverpool are seemingly looking to sign a new left-back to replace Andrew Robertson – who has entered his 30s and is edging closer to the autumn of his career.

Robinson is a Premier League proven player so he should be able to hit the ground running straightaway if he joins Liverpool or Man Utd at the end of this season.