Arsenal eye swoop to sign Williot Swedberg & Alberto Moleiro

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Williot Swedberg and Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Os Celestes a couple of years ago, the Swedish has been playing as a rotational player in recent campaigns and he has had a promising start to this season, making five goal contributions in as many starts in La Liga.

On the other hand, Moleiro has been a key player for Las Palmas in recent campaigns and he has netted four goals in 12 league starts this season. He even helped his side come away with one point against Real Madrid by putting his name on the scoresheet earlier this term.

Now, Caught Offside claims that Arsenal are interested in Swedberg and Moleiro and they have sent scouts to monitor the duo’s performances closely before making a potential swoop.

Moleiro has a £50m release clause in his current contract with Las Palmas but his existing deal will expire in less than two years so he could be available for a cut-price deal next year if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Swedberg & Moleiro to Arsenal

On the other hand, Swedberg – valued at around £4m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two and a half years left in his current contract. Therefore, Arsenal might be able to purchase the duo for an affordable price next year.

However, the report says purchasing them won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Newcastle United, Liverpool Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Roma and Villarreal are also interested in him. But, the Gunners are currently in ‘the box seat’ to seal the deal along with the Magpies.

Swedberg is a versatile player as he can play on both flanks and can also play multiple positions across the middle of the park. On the other hand, Moleiro is predominantly a left-sided forward but is also comfortable in the attacking midfield position.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the 20-year-old and the 21-year-old next year to strengthen the squad.