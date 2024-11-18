Man Utd have ‘advantage’ to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are reportedly in an advantageous position to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from Coventry City last year, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time at the Lions under Ruben Amorim in recent campaigns.

In 50 appearances in all competitions, he scored 43 goals and notched up 15 assists for Sporting last term. Moreover, he guided his team to win the Primeira Liga title.

Now, the Swedish international has continued his impressive performances this campaign as well, making 27 goal contributions in 18 games in all competitions.

So, following Amorim’s appointment as the new United boss, speculation surrounding Gyokeres’ possible move to Old Trafford has started to emerge ahead of the upcoming January window.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

Now, Fichajes states that the Red Devils want to strengthen the frontline by signing a new forward and believe Gyokeres is an ‘ideal’ option. The Sporting star has been attracted by the prospect of reuniting with his former coach and Amorim is also keen on bringing him to Man Utd.

So, the report says Chelsea are also interested in purchasing Gyokeres but the record Premier League champions have a certain ‘advantage’ over the Blues to get the deal done.

The Swedish has a £84m release clause included in his current contract but the player has an agreement with the Lions to leave the club next summer to take the next step in his career for a reduced fee of at least £50m.

During a recent interview, Amorim has ruled out the possibility of signing Gyokeres in January but he hasn’t done the same about a potential move in the summer.

Man Utd currently have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as the centre-forward options but neither of them has managed to showcase their best in front of the goal thus far this season.

Therefore, signing a new striker would be the right decision if neither Hojlund nor Zirkzee can improve before the end of this season. Gyokeres has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in recent times so he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they can manage to lure him to Old Trafford.