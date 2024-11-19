Arsenal prepared to pay £75 million to sign Barcelona star Raphinha

Arsenal have recently endured a poor run of form, especially in the Premier League, where they remain winless in four matches on the trot. A lot of the team’s failure has been on its indirect attacking gameplay, coupled with a lack of goal-scoring options. And while a striker’s signing is on the cards, the squad could do with a dynamic winger as well.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has claimed that Arsenal are prepared to offer a transfer fee up to £75 million for Barcelona star Raphinha, who has enjoyed an explosive start to the campaign under Hansi Flick. The report has described the Brazilian international as a ‘royally in-form’ player and rightly so, given his 12 goals and 1o assists already in 2024/25 in all competitions.

A winger seems as much of a need for the Gunners as a striker with Bukayo Saka having no real back-up and picking up knocks this season, whereas Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have struggled for consistent form. With that said, Raphinha would be an amazing option for Arsenal if they can get a deal over the line.

The profile Arteta needs

Raphinha is capable of featuring on the left as well as right wings, and has developed a brilliant finishing ability in recent months. The 27-year-old’s confidence in front of goal is particularly impressive, plus his defensive work-rate also deserves a mention.

The fact he has also excelled in the Premier League with Leeds United will be a huge factor for Arsenal as Arteta will know the Brazilian international won’t need any adaptation time if he came back to England.

A transfer for the South American star might not be a realistic proposition in the winter as Barcelona have him firmly in their plans, though things could change in Arsenal’s favour in the summer.

Barca have had well-documented financial struggles and could find a £75 million bid too good to turn down even though Raphinha is one of the first names on the team sheet.