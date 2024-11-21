Man Utd lead race to sign Arsenal target Ousmane Diomande

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race ahead of Arsenal to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a disappointing start to this season, the Red Devils decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag. They have appointed Ruben Amorim as the new head coach and the Portuguese will lead his new team for the first time against Ipswich Town this weekend.

The 39-year-old likes to deploy a back-three system and has hinted that he will continue with the same formation at Old Trafford. In terms of numbers, United have enough centre-back depth at the moment as they already have Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

However, Evans and Lindelof have entered the final year of their respective teams, while Maguire is also in a similar situation but Amorim’s side have the option to extend his deal for one more year.

So, if the trio eventually leave the club at the end of this season then United will have to look for top-class options to replace them. Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a serious target, but Fichajes states that the Old Trafford club are also plotting a swoop for Diomande.

Diomande to Man Utd

The player has a contract until 2027 with Sporting and has a £67m release clause in his deal. The Lions don’t want to let him leave in January but could sanction his departure next summer.

The report says Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City are also interested in the Ivory Coast international but Man Utd are the ‘frontrunners’ in this race due to the Amorim connection.

The 20-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

He is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. He won the Liga Portugal trophy last season with Sporting and even won the AFCON with his country in January this year.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to sign the African to bolster the backline in 2025.