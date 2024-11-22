Rice and Saka out as Arteta makes 3 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Nottingham Forest on matchday 12. A string of poor results has dented their title hopes and with a top four finish also starting to look precarious, Mikel Arteta’s men will have to pull their socks up very soon.

The Arsenal coach could come under further pressure if he fails to beat Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. Here is a look at the probable line-up for the Gunners as they look to pick up all three points at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is going to be the favourite to keep his place between the sticks. He has been frustrated by his defenders in recent matches but continues to have the manager’s faith.

Defenders – Ben White has been ruled out for a few weeks after undergoing a knee operation so Jurrien Timber could move to the right side of Arsenal’s defence.

Riccardo Calafiori could be back in contention to start having shrugged off a knee injury so he could return at left-back. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are expected to be Arteta’s go-to pairing at the back once more.

Rice and Saka major doubts

Midfielders – Declan Rice is a doubt after pulling out of international duty with an injury that forced him off against Chelsea last time out. Therefore, Mikel Merino could come in to the Arsenal midfield this weekend.

The former Real Sociedad star might partner with another ex-La Liga man, Thomas Partey, in the double pivot. Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard spent the international break in London as he looks to get back to full fitness and will be in contention to play as the attacking midfielder as well.

Gabriel Martinelli will likely be the left winger ahead of Leandro Trossard as the Belgian is a doubt having picked up a knock on international duty.

Bukayo Saka is another doubt for Arsenal after missing England duty due to a knock that he picked up against Chelsea. Arteta will give Saka every chance to prove his fitness but he might not be risked from the start so Raheem Sterling could come in on the right flank.

Forward – Arsenal will go with a lone forward once more – Kai Havertz – so Gabriel Jesus will remain on the bench.

Here is how the Gunners might look on paper: