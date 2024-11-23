Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Nico Williams

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through the Basque club’s youth system, the 22-year-old has established himself as one of the best left-wingers in La Liga over the last few years.

He enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, making 16 goal contributions in 31 league appearances. The forward even helped his side qualify for the Europa League by finishing fifth.

Williams was a key player for the Spain team – who won the European Championship in the summer. He netted the opener against England in the final and his country ended up winning the game 2-1.

Following a successful campaign last term, Williams came under the radar of several big European clubs in the summer with Arsenal and Liverpool among those that expressed their interest in him. Barcelona another club registered a firm interest in him but a deal eventually didn’t happen so he remained at the San Mamés Stadium.

Battle

Now, the youngster has had a slow start to this season but continues to play a pivotal role in Ernesto Valverde’s starting eleven.

Fichajes states that Liverpool and Arsenal are still interested in signing Williams and they have deep pockets to secure his service by triggering his £50m release clause and accepting his wage demand.

Barcelona are also still in this race but they don’t have the financial muscle to get the deal done so Arsenal and Liverpool are currently in an advantageous position over the Blaugrana in this race.

The report says Newcastle United are keen on signing him as well therefore, purchasing Williams won’t be straightforward for the Gunners or the Merseyside club.

Arsenal have had a tough start to this season and have struggled to score goals consistently. On the other hand, Liverpool have a strong attack and have proper depth in the left-wing position.

So, Williams would get more regular first-team football at Arsenal than Liverpool. Therefore, he would be better off moving to the Emirates Stadium. However, it remains to be seen who will eventually manage to hire him if Williams eventually leaves Athletic Bilbao next year.