Arsenal eye swoop to sign Villarreal star Alejandro Baena

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Villarreal star Alejandro Baena, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After coming through the Yellow Submarine’s youth system, the 23-year-old made his senior debut for the Spanish side’s first-team back in 2020. However, he initially struggled to find regular game-time at Estadi de la Ceramica so he went out on loan to Girona to play regularly and develop his career.

Following a successful loan spell at the Catalan side, he has now established himself as a key player for Villarreal in recent times. He was even in the Spain squad that won the Gold Medal in the Olympics last summer.

Now, the midfielder has been in fine form this season, making six goal contributions in 10 league starts. Villarreal have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this term, sitting fourth in the table with 24 points from 12 games. Following his recent top displays, he has now also secured his place in Spain first-team.

Writing on X, Konur states that Arsenal are interested in Baena and the player is open to moving to the Emirates Stadium if they formalise their interest.

The journalist said:

“Arsenal continue to be linked with Villareal’s Spanish winger Alex Baena. The Spanish winger is open to a transfer to Arsenal.”

Baena to Arsenal

The player – valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt – has a contract until 2028 with Villarreal so the Spanish side aren’t in any rush to sell him next year. Therefore, the Gunners will have to make a lucrative proposal to persuade Marcelino’s side to cash-in.

Baena plays in the left flank in a 4-4-2 system for Villarreal but he can also be deployed in the attacking midfield position. Arteta likes to have versatile players so the 23-year-old would be a perfect option for him.

Arsenal currently lack depth in the attacking midfield position behind Martin Odegaard, while Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have found it difficult to find the back of the net consistently thus far this season.

Therefore, Baena would be able to provide cover in both positions if he were to join the club. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club eventually make a concrete approach to sign him.