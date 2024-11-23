Arsenal plan to make a swoop to sign Tijjani Reijnders

Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Rossoneri from AZ Alkmaar last year, the Dutchman has established himself as a key figure for the Italian club in recent times. He has scored three goals in four appearances in the Champions League this season.

He even helped his side beat Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu by putting his name on the scoresheet and Milan ended up winning the game 3-1.

Following his recent eye-catching performances for the seven-time European Champions, the 26-year-old has secured his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands’ starting eleven.

Now, Fichajes states that having been impressed by Reijnders’s displays, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him and are planning to make a concrete approach next summer.

Moreover, the report says Mikel Arteta is in ‘love’ with Reijnders but Milan have no intention of letting their star man leave. The midfielder has a contract until 2028 with Paulo Fonseca’s side and is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt.

Reijnders to Arsenal

Therefore, the North London club will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the Italian giant to sell the Netherlands international.

Reijnders can be deployed in the holding midfield position, in the box-to-box role and as an attacking midfielder. He has 92% pass accuracy and 76% long pass accuracy in Serie A this term.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho have entered the final few months of their respective contracts with Arsenal. The Ghanaian has been playing a key role in Arteta’s first eleven so it remains to be seen whether the Gunners offer him a new deal or not.

But, the Italian has found himself completely out of favour this season so it looks unlikely that Arsenal will offer a contract extension to him. Therefore, if he leaves the club then they will have to sign a proper replacement for him.

Reijnders is currently in the prime of his career so he would be a shrewd acquisition for the Gunners if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to sign him.