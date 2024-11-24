[Teams] Ipswich vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups as Amorim drops surprise

Ruben Amorim gets his tenure as Manchester United underway as the Red Devils take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road this afternoon.

The new United boss has handed Jonny Evans a start in defence with Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire unavailable for the trip to Suffolk. Leny Yoro is also not yet ready to be involved in the squad as he continues to build up his fitness.

The experienced Irishman lines-up alongside Matthijs de Ligt in defence with Noussair Mazraoui also starting for the visitors. Diogo Dalot appears to be playing as one of the wing-backs in Amorin’s favoured 3-4-3 formation, while Luke Shaw is only deemed fit enough for a place among the United substitutes.

Amad Diallo keeps his place in the starting eleven while Casemiro lines-up in midfield along with Christian Eriksen. Kobbie Mainoo has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Manuel Ugarte.

Bruno Fernandes starts for Manchester United once again while Garnacho keeps his place. Marcus Rashford is perhaps a surprise pick as he leads the line up front with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Ipswich

Muric; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Burns, Hutchinson, Szmodics; Delap.

Subs: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Townsend, Taylor, Luongo, Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Clarke

Man Utd

Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans, Amad, Casemiro, Eriksen, Dalot, Bruno, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Shaw, Malacia, Ugarte, Mainoo, Antony, Mount, Zirkzee, Højlund.