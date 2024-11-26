Arsenal eyeing loan move to sign Arda Guler next year

Arsenal will make a right winger’s signing one of their priorities for 2025 after Bukayo Saka’s niggling injuries this season. The 23-year-old has been overworked for club and country, so Mikel Arteta needs a capable enough back-up to ensure that one of his most decisive players is fully fit and available for most of the campaign.

Football Transfers has reported that the Gunners like Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler, who has found game time hard to come by this season. The Whites are reportedly prepared to let him go on loan next year and having impressed Arsenal’s scouts with his impressive gameplay and versatile nature, a move to north London could be on the cards.

Guler was one of the most in-demand youngsters in 2023 with Real Madrid eventually winning the race for his signing, usurping bitter rivals Barcelona in the process. His first year in the Spanish capital was hampered by injuries, however, and though he has made a name for himself in limited minutes this season, he does not seem to have a consistent spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

A loan with option to buy would work best

Arsenal could try to sign Arda Guler on an initial year on loan to see how he adapts to being Bukayo Saka’s understudy in addition to being utilised across other offensive roles on the pitch.

An option to make the loan permanent for a pre-agreed transfer fee could ensure that they secure a deal similarly to what they did with Martin Odegaard some years ago. Guler is valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt and he’d be a superb signing if the Gunners could snap him up at anywhere near that figure.

It remains to be seen if Guler is prepared to join Arsenal though as he may not be handed a primary role in the team. Real Madrid as well as the player might prefer loaning him to a smaller La Liga side or a club elsewhere in Europe where the Turkish star would be guaranteed regular minutes, so the Gunners might only be able to entice Guler into signing with a permanent approach.