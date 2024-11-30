Dalot, Diallo and Rashford return as Amorim makes 3 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Everton

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first Premier League match at Old Trafford when the Red Devils host Everton on matchday 13 of the competition on Sunday, December 1st. After getting his first win in-charge of the team in the Europa League, the Portuguese will hope to get a better result than the draw at Ipswich Town last weekend.

Here is a look at United’s possible eleven, with not many rotations likely to occur against the Toffees.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana seems to have secured an indispensable status between the sticks for Man United and the Cameroonian could keep his place in the starting eleven against Everton.

Defenders – A three-man backline could see Noussair Mazraoui feature on the right side. The former Bayern Munich star might be given a little license to go further forward when the team is playing in position. Matthijs de Ligt might play in the middle, whereas the position on the left of Man Utd’s back line could belong to Lisandro Martinez.

The trio are very good on the ball and with Amorim keen on building up from the back, their attributes will be an asset against Everton.

Dalot, Diallo and Rashford feature

Midfielders – The central midfielders are unlikely to change coming in from the Europa League match, so Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes might once again play next to each other.

Amad Diallo is a promising option at right wing back as he contributes well defensively and can play higher up the pitch when in possession, so he might feature in that role. In the left wing back’s position, Amorim could go ahead with a more defensive option, hence allowing Diogo Dalot to feature. The Portuguese’s versatility has been crucial to Man Utd this season and his performances are likely to be rewarded with more minutes.

Forwards – Marcus Rashford might return on the right wing having been benched in the midweek game. Antony showed glimpses of his quality on Thursday but could have some more work to do before getting a start in the Premier League.

The left wing might see Alejandro Garnacho keep his place. The Argentine international is far more effective there as compared to the right and with a good run of form under his belt, there is every reason for him to feature.

Rasmus Hojlund will be the favourite to lead the line for Man Utd after scoring a brace in the Europa League against Bodo/Glimt.

This is how United could look on paper: