[Teams] West Ham United vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to close in on the league leaders at the top of the Premier League with a win over West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.

The Gunners head into the game sitting fifth in the table – nine points adrift of Liverpool – but can move up to second and cut the Merseysiders advantage to six points with a win tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that beat Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League in midweek. David Raya is among those who keep their places as the Spaniard keeps goal once again for Arsenal tonight.

The back four remains unchanged with Jurrien Timber continuing at right back while Riccardo Calafiori keeps his place at left-back ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Gabriel Magalhaes partners William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal’s back four once again.

Arsenal have been hit by two injury blow as Mikel Merino is ruled out with a knee injury while Thomas Partey is missing with a muscle complaint. Therefore, Jorginho is recalled to start in midfield alongside Declan Rice.

Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again while Bukayo Saka will be looking to continue his superb form on the right flank. Kai Havertz leads the line up front but we see a change on the left with Leandro Trossard coming in for Gabriel Martinelli.

As for West Ham, Lucasz Fabianski starts against his former club while Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his place at right-back after scoring his first goal for the club during the win at Newcastle last weekend.

Lucas Paqueta will pull the strings in midfield while Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio are the dangermen in attack for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soler, Soucek, Paqueta; Summerville, Antonio, Bowen.

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Mayers, Guilherme, Álvarez, Rodríguez, Irving, Scarles, Ings

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Jorginho, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Nichols, Jesus, Martinelli, Sterling, Nwaneri