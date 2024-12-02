Bukayo Saka shines in Arsenal win over West Ham



Arsenal moved up to second place in the Premier League table after a five-star performance at the London Stadium against West Ham United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side continued their impressive goalscoring form, with the imposing Gabriel Magalhães heading home the opener from Bukayo Saka’s corner.

Saka delivered yet another assist following an intricate exchange of passes with captain Martin Ødegaard, setting up Leandro Trossard for a simple tap-in.

A frantic spell followed, producing four goals in quick succession—two for each side. Arsenal struck first with an Ødegaard penalty and a Kai Havertz strike, only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Emerson Palmieri to respond within two minutes. Saka later restored Arsenal’s three-goal lead with a penalty after Łukasz Fabiański punched Gabriel in the face from a corner.

Except for the avoidable conceded goals, Arsenal had a near-perfect performance in Esat London, and Saka in particular stood out as the Gunners finished the game 5-2 winners.

Star boy

In an evening where the 23-year-old recorded his 43rd Premier League assist, which surpassed his manager’s 42 assists in the league, Saka became the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to record 10 assists so far this season.

Following his ninth and tenth assists of the season after 13 Premier League games, Saka also joined an illustrious list of legends to record ten assists in fewer games from the start of the season, with Cesc Fàbregas (12), Harry Kane (12), and Mesut Özil (11) achieving the milestone in fewer matches.

He also became one of two players to score and assist in four different games in the league this season, while matching Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the only player with 15+ goal involvements so far this campaign.

The Hale End academy graduate was deservedly named Man of the Match against West Ham following another mercurial performance. His stats included nine touches in the opposition box, four accurate crosses, four chances created, two successful take-ons, and three shots.

Arsenal will face Manchester United next in the Premier League as the hectic festive fixture schedule kicks in. Mikel Arteta will hope his talisman delivers once again at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.