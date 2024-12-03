Man Utd interested in signing RB Leipzig star David Raum



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender David Raum.

The Red Devils are aiming to strengthen the left wing-back position under manager Ruben Amorim and they are looking at different options for the forthcoming transfer windows.

Plettenberg has now revealed that Raum is one of the top names on Man United’s transfer radar. Concrete discussions were held between the club and the player last summer.

The German star is considered as a ‘very good fit’ for Amorim’s system and his development is being closely monitored. Raum is presently out for the long-term with an ankle injury.

Keeping tabs

Raum had a terrific 2023/24 season with Leipzig with 3 goals and 13 assists from 40 outings. He has just 1 assist from 9 outings this campaign and he is presently on the sidelines.

Leipzig have not revealed a return date for the former Hoffenheim man, but it is anticipated that he could return to first-team action at the beginning of next year. United will want to monitor his return.

Raum would be a superb addition for the left wing-back role at United. The 26-year-old has the knack for making goal contributions, but has also impressed with his defensive involvements as well.

He has grabbed the attention with his ball recoveries, tackles, clearances and ability to win regular duels. The German would be ideal for Amorim, given his familiarity to the left wing-back position.

Raum gained vast experience from the position during his time at Hoffenheim and he has taken his game to the next level at Leipzig.

United are unlikely to make a January approach after his injury setback and may wait until the summer to make a transfer approach.

The defender will enter the last 2 years of his contract next summer and Leipzig could sanction his sale if he does not wish to renew.

United have already held talks with him in the past and personal terms may not prove a stumbling block for the club.