Chelsea set to compete with Tottenham for Tijani Reijnders’ signing next year

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has trusted Enzo Maresca and Moises Caicedo to play in his double pivot. The Blues have done well in midfield more often than not, although their creativity could be bolstered by the addition of a player who can do better offensively.

With that in mind, the Blues are pondering over a midfielder’s signing and have shortlisted AC Milan’s Tijani Reijnders for a potential transfer, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato. The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the player, who has been valued by his employers at £40 million.

Reijnders has made a name for himself in recent months after his impressive performances in the Serie A and a move to England is being considered as a realistic possibility for the Dutch international after a few productive years in Italy.

Chelsea likely to beat Tottenham to Reijnders

If the race for Tijani Reijnders boils down between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues have everything it takes to usurp their London rivals to landing the midfielder next year.

Chelsea are likely to be playing in the Champions League next season and that might be a potential make or break factor for Reijnders if indeed he were to consider a challenge in the Premier League. They also don’t have adequate depth in midfield and might be able to guarantee regular minutes to the player, while also offering an attractive financial packet.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have a good number of midfielders in their team and consequently, their focus for 2025 might be on the signings of a few defenders and attackers as recent injuries have shown some visible holes in the squad.

A purchase for the engine room might not be a priority especially if it means Spurs need to enter into a possible bidding war, more so after Dejan Kulusevski’s impressive performances in the middle of park lately too.

Milan and Reijnders remain in talks over a contract extension as well, so it will be interesting to see if he prolongs his stay with the Rossoneri or prefers pursuing a newer challenge.