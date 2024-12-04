[Teams] Arsenal vs Man Utd: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium tonight needing a win to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners head into the game off the back of a 5-2 win away to West Ham but remain nine points adrift of Liverpool in second place. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to make a statement in the title race with a win over United.

The Spanish coach has gone with David Raya once again in goal but Arsenal have been dealt a major blow in defence with Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out with a knock that forced him off against West Ham on Saturday.

Riccardo Calafiori has also been ruled out of the game so Jacub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko are recalled to start in defence for Arsenal. William Saliba mans the back-line once again while Jurrien Timber also gets another start with Ben White still recovering from a knee injury.

Declan Rice starts in midfield while Thomas Partey is fit to return after missing the West Ham game with a knock. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent form since returning to fitness.

Bukayo Saka has also been superb for Arsenal lately and he’ll be hoping that continues on the right flank against United. Kai Havertz leads the line up front for the Gunners while Gabriel Martinelli is recalled on the left wing.

As for Manchester United, they’ve made an encouraging start under new boss Ruben Amorim and come into the game after thrashing Everton 4-0 at the weekend. Andre Onana retains the gloves between the sticks but Amorim is forced into changes in defence as Lisandro Martinez is suspended while Luke Shaw is ruled out through injury.

Tyrell Malacia gets a rate start in the left wing-back position while Harry Maguire comes in to the defence alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. Amad Diallo drops to the bench with Diogo Dalot starting on the right and Mason Mount also gets a start for Man Utd tonight.

Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front for United with Joshua Zirkzee on the bench. Garnacho gets another start with Marcus Rashford missing out while Bruno Fernandes captains the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Havertz.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Heaven, Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling, Jesus.

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Malacia, Bruno, Ugarte, Mount, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Kukonki, Yoro, Casemiro, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Rashford, Zirkzee.