Manchester United eyeing Konrad Laimer’s signing on Ruben Amorim’s insistence

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was handed his first defeat in his new role when Arsenal beat his side 2-0 earlier this week. The Portuguese had already hinted at the club needing to do some work if they are to restore their glory days and it seems like he is already looking to dive into the transfer market next year.

According to Sky Sport Germany (h/t 90min), the Red Devils are pondering over a swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer upon Amorim’s insistence. The 27-year-old has been sparingly used by Vincent Kompany this season, playing just 754 minutes across 16 appearances in. all competitions, thereby prompting doubts over his future.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen facing uncertainty over their futures at Old Trafford, it is no surprise that Manchester United are looking for a new central midfielder to compete with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte. Though Bruno Fernandes has played next to the Uruguayan in recent matches, his long-term future is likely to lie in the team’s final third.

Laimer not interested in Man United move

Manchester United have had a longstanding interest in Konrad Laimer, who preferred joining Bayern Munich over them when he left RB Leipzig a couple of years ago. They have seemingly reignited their pursuit in the German international, who is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt, although the player does not seem very keen on the move, as per BILD.

Laimer would admittedly want to play more minutes at Bayern Munich, according to the source, but he remains committed to fighting for a spot in the team as opposed to leaving Manchester United. As such, it comes as no major surprise considering he is regularly fighting for titles and playing in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena.

It remains to be seen if Ruben Amorim has any alternatives on his wish-list, though it is fair to assume that any transfer for a deeper-lying midfielder would hinge on Manchester United parting ways with Casemiro next year given his hefty wage bill.