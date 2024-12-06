Diallo, Martinez, Rashford and Yoro start | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest

Just three days after suffering their first defeat since Ruben Amorim’s appointment as head coach, Manchester United have the chance to right the wrongs from the midweek visit to Arsenal when they face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 7th, at 17:30 UK time on matchday 15 of the Premier League.

After trying out a number of new faces at the Emirates Stadium, Amorim could revert with a more familiar setup against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men and one similar to that which delivered a 4-0 win over Everton last weekend.

Having said that, here is a look at the predicted starting eleven for Man United for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is expected to retain his place between the sticks. He has started all of the team’s matches under the new management and is likely to start once more.

Defenders – From the three-man backline which featured versus Arsenal, Matthijs de Ligt could be the only one retaining his place. Harry Maguire is likely to drop out, hence making way for £52 million summer signing Leny Yoro to make his first start of the campaign after his debut in the midweek game. Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui could be moved into the advanced role of a wing-back with Lisandro Martinez taking his place at the back.

Diallo and Rashford set to start

Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes could pair with Manuel Ugarte in the central midfield roles. The duo will provide Amorim with the energy he is looking for with and without the ball having also played together in the Arsenal loss.

Mazraoui might come in at left wing-back in place of Tyrell Malacia, while Amad Diallo could replace Diogo Dalot on the right.

Forwards – Marcus Rashford is in a good run of form and will look to follow up his performance from the Everton game as he is the favourite to start on the left flank. Alejandro Garnacho has also not been all that poor, so the Argentine international could get a nod on the right wing.

Joshua Zirkzee could lead the line after Rasmus Hojlund failed to impress in the midweek game.

Here is how the Red Devils might look on paper: