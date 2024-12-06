Man Utd lead race ahead of Arsenal to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race ahead of Arsenal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, as per Caught Offside.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two CFs Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal. However, neither has managed to showcase their best in the Premier League yet.

The Dane scored twice against Bodo/Glimt last week but struggled versus Arsenal last time out. In nine Premier League appearances, he has managed to put the ball back of the net only once this season.

On the other hand, Zirkzee scored on his Premier League debut against Fulham and then netted twice versus Everton last weekend. Now, in 14 league appearances, he has scored three goals and registered a solitary assist.

So, it seems United are looking for a more consistent and experienced striker to bolster the attack next year. Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are interested in Gyokeres and along with them, Arsenal are also in this race.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

But, the Red Devils have stolen march on Arsenal in this race by opening talks to get the deal done. United are the ‘favourites’ to purchase him due to the Amorim connection and are ‘confident’ that they will be able to seal the deal.

Sporting don’t want to sell the Swedish international for cheap as he still has a contract until 2028 with the Lions seeking at least £58m.

The Swedish international has been in impressive form in recent times. In 50 appearances in all competitions, he netted 43 goals and registered 15 assists last term, helping his side win the Liga Portugal title.

Now, he has continued to showcase his productivity in front of the goal thus far this season, making 29 goal contributions in 22 matches in all competitions. Additionally, he has made 13 goal contributions in six Nations League matches for Sweden this campaign.

Gyokeres is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the world at the moment so he should be a great acquisition for Amorim’s side if they eventually manage to purchase him next year. However, it remains to be seen whether they sign him to bolster the attack.