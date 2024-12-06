Man Utd get big boost in Alphonso Davies pursuit



According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in signing Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies at the end of the campaign.

The Canadian star is one of the best left-backs in world football and he could be on the move next summer. His current deal with Bayern expires in June 2025 and as things stand, he has not agreed an extension.

Falk now reveals that the player’s agent Nick Househ is angry about the way negotiations are being conducted by Bayern. The talks were held with a video session where sporting director Max Eberl was absent.

The representative now wants to listen to offers from Real Madrid and Man United, and there will be meetings in January.

Big boost

United have played in a 3-4-3 formation since the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager. Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia have operated from the left wing-back role, but neither have impressed in an attacking sense.

Amorim may want someone who can impress on either side of the pitch. Davies offers exactly that. The 24-year-old is a specialist left-back when it comes to playing for Bayern, but he operates from a wide attacking role for his country.

He has made several crucial goal contributions over the years, but has also excelled with his defensive work. In the current season, he has registered 6.7 recoveries and 1.5 tackles per Bundesliga outing while winning 5.2 duels too.

The left-back has also caught the eye with his fantastic passing range. He has completed 92% of his overall passes. Davies would be perfect for the left wing-back role under Amorim if United were able to land his signature.

The ‘world-class‘ defender seems more likely to leave Bayern due to his agent’s outrage. It remains to be seen whether United can get ahead of Real Madrid in the race. Both clubs can negotiate pre-contracts from January.

United will have a tough challenge on their hands to convince him if they miss out on Champions League qualification. The club are languishing 13th in the Premier League this term with a 7-point gap to 4th-placed Manchester City.