Chelsea prepared to pay £83 million for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak

Chelsea have done a superb job offensively this season with their strikers, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, doing commendable work for the team in all competitions. Among themselves, the forwards have struck 20 goals and provided five assists already in the ongoing campaign but Enzo Maresca has not ruled out making more offensive additions.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), Chelsea are ready to pay £83 million to sign Newcastle United marksman Alexander Isak. The former Real Sociedad ace has been one of the best Premier League strikers in recent years and has been on Arsenal’s radar as well having scored seven goals and provided three assists in all competitions in 2024/25.

Isak would be a massive signing for Chelsea

Alexander Isak’s signing would be a welcome boost in the final third for Chelsea as they look to build a team that can get them a first Premier League title since 2017. A top four berth this season is eventually materialising itself but Todd Boehly has clearly shown greater ambition than that and will be willing to invest more money on newer signings if that’s what is needed.

Isak would be attracted to joining Chelsea without a doubt as they are likely to feature in the Champions League next season and can offer him a handsome wage. Newcastle, who looked very promising a year or two back, have underperformed this time around and are in the bottom half of the league standings which could be a factor that may tempt the Swede to depart next year.

While Chelsea are prepared to offer good money to sign him, his possible arrival into London might depend on Christopher Nkunku’s future. He has been linked with leaving Stamford Bridge lately and a move elsewhere could free up a decent part of the club’s wage bill, whereas Nicolas Jackson is unlikely to be affected and might be accommodated on the left wing.