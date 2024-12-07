[Teams] Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford this evening.

Ruben Amorim suffered his first defeat since taking over the reigns as United boss with the Red Devils slumping to a 2-0 loss away to Arsenal on Wednesday night. The Portuguese coach has made four changes for today’s game but Andre Onana retains his place between the sticks.

Matthijs de Ligt also starts in defence once again for Man Utd with Lisandro Martinez recalled after missing the trip to the Emirates Stadium through suspension. Noussair Mazraoui drops to the bench along with Harry Maguire as summer signing Leny Yoro comes in to make his full debut.

Diogo Dalot starts on the left flank with Amad Diallo recalled to start on the right meaning Tyrell Malacia drops to the bench. Kobbie Mainoo missed the defeat to Arsenal through suspension but he’s given an instant recall to start alongside Manuel Ugarte in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes captains Manchester United once again today with Garnacho keeping his place in the starting eleven. Rasmus Hojlind leads the line up front once again so Joshua Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford have to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Yoro, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Mazraoui, Maguire, Casemiro, Eriksen, Malacia, Mount, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Nottingham Forest

Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Yates, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Silva, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Boly, Domínguez, Ward-Prowse, Awoniyi, Elanga, Sosa