Manchester United eyeing a January transfer for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim faced his first couple of losses since joining the club. The team’s defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest over the last few days signalled at a very evident need for some new players, especially a left back with the manager needing to make increasing tactical tweaks to compensate for Luke Shaw’s and Tyrell Malacia’s poor fitness.

It seems as though the Portuguese wants a new signing in that position sooner rather than later as the Red Devils are planning a swoop for AC Milan full back Theo Hernandez, according to Calcio Mercato (h/t 90min). The full back would ‘prefer’ a January move as opposed to waiting in the summer as the Rossoneri are not expected to count on him and have begun scouring for a replacement for Hernandez, whose contract expires in June 2026.

The former Real Madrid player, who won a Champions League during his time with the Whites, is valued at £50 million on Transfermarkt and with 17 appearances to his name this season, he has been a crucial player in Paulo Fonseca’s plans.

Man Utd move possible in the summer, not January

AC Milan’s decision of not wanting to continue with Theo Hernandez beyond the validity of his contract is probably a financial call as the player has featured regularly for them, whilst also captaining the team on a number of occasions. With that said, their best shot at getting any reasonable fee for him is in 2025 as he would become a free agent thereafter.

Manchester United would be bolstered by the addition of a superb left back, who would particularly excel in the wing back position in Ruben Amorim’s setup. However, it is unlikely that Milan will part ways with Hernandez in the winter as they might not be able to land a replacement in January given that a lot of clubs will not sell their key defenders.

A swoop to Old Trafford upon the conclusion of the campaign is a more realistic solution for Hernandez, though Man United could face reasonable competition for his services as clubs from elsewhere in Europe will also vye for the Frenchman’s transfer. It remains to be seen if they have made Hernandez their priority or would prefer a Premier League star like Milos Kerkez.