[Teams] Fulham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta suffers injury crisis

Arsenal have the chance to close the gap on Liverpool to just four points with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

With Liverpool’s game against Everton on Saturday postponed due to adverse weather, the Gunners can take advantage by cutting their lead at the top of the Premier League with a victory in West London today.

However, Mikel Arteta is suffering an injury crisis in defence with Oleksandr Zinchenko the latest addition to his growing injury list. Gabriel Magalhaes has been ruled out once again along with Riccardo Calafiori while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiaysu are along-term absentees for Arsenal.

With five defenders on the sidelines, Thomas Partey is forced to drop into right-back this afternoon with Jurrien Timber moving across to left-back. Jacub Kiwior keeps his place alongside William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal back-line.

Jorginho starts in midfield while Declan Rice starts once again with Martin Odegaard captaining the Gunners. The Norwegian international will be looking to continue his excellent form since returning from injury in late November.

Bukayo Saka has also been in fine form lately and he starts on the right wing once again. Leandro Trossard is given the nod ahead of Gabriel Martinelli on the left with Kai Havertz leading the line up front for Arsenal once again.

Bernd Leno starts in goal, while Alex Iwobi and Emile Smith Rowe also start against their former club this afternoon. Sander Berge lines-up in midfield with Adama Troare a danger-man for the hosts on the wing.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Adama, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Castagne, King, Cuenca, Pereira, Sessegnon, Godo, Wilson, Muniz

Arsenal

Raya, Partey, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Lewis-Skelly, Heaven, Merino, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Sterling, Jesus.