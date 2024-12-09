Chelsea
Carragher slams Spurs boss Postecoglou after Chelsea loss
Tottenham Hotspur suffered their 2nd Premier League defeat on the trot following a 4-3 loss to Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.
Ange Postecoglou’s side made a sensational start with 2 goals in the space of 11 minutes, but Jadon Sancho quickly reduced the deficit. Chelsea made it 2-2 from the penalty spot in the 2nd half before Enzo Fernandez put them ahead with a stellar strike.
Spurs ended up conceding another reckless penalty which allowed the Blues to race into a 4-2 lead. Heung-min Son scored a late goal in stoppage time, but it turned out as a consolation.
Immediately after the game, manager Postecoglou was adamant that there is no need to change the club’s approach in future, having raced into a comfortable 2-0 lead in the opening half.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was not impressed with those comments and said that he can’t imagine any former Reds manager who would have been pleased after conceding 4 goals.
He said: “The manager keeps telling us he won’t change. I can’t imagine any manager when I played for Liverpool, after conceding four goals, saying that we played well.”
Spurs on the slump
The London heavyweights were exceptional against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last month. They completely dominated the reigning English champions, winning by 4 clear goals without reply.
This has been followed up by a string of 4 winless matches. Spurs shared the spoils against Roma and Fulham and have now suffered back-to-back losses against Bournemouth & Chelsea in the league.
Spurs are in a dismal run of form and have not been helped by injury concerns. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven returned after injury lay-offs yesterday, but the former suffered another setback.
Van de Ven was also substituted with a minor injury problem. With the congested schedule in December, Postecoglou needs to get his team back to winning ways or he could get the sack in early 2025.
Spurs face Rangers away in the Europa League on Thursday before a league visit to Southampton on Sunday.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 31 seconds ago
Carragher slams Spurs boss Postecoglou after Chelsea loss
Tottenham Hotspur suffered their 2nd Premier League defeat on the trot following a 4-3...
-
Premier League/ 15 mins ago
West Ham considering Michael Carrick’s appointment to replace Julen Lopetegui
West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui’s continuity in his role has come under increasing pressure...
-
Arsenal/ 34 mins ago
Arsenal pondering over a free transfer for Lille’s Jonathan David next summer
Arsenal have enjoyed some fantastic success through set pieces this season, not least in...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Manchester United eyeing a January transfer for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim faced his first couple of losses since joining the...
-
Arsenal/ 19 hours ago
[Teams] Fulham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta suffers injury crisis
Arsenal have the chance to close the gap on Liverpool to just four points...