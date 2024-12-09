Carragher slams Spurs boss Postecoglou after Chelsea loss



Tottenham Hotspur suffered their 2nd Premier League defeat on the trot following a 4-3 loss to Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made a sensational start with 2 goals in the space of 11 minutes, but Jadon Sancho quickly reduced the deficit. Chelsea made it 2-2 from the penalty spot in the 2nd half before Enzo Fernandez put them ahead with a stellar strike.

Spurs ended up conceding another reckless penalty which allowed the Blues to race into a 4-2 lead. Heung-min Son scored a late goal in stoppage time, but it turned out as a consolation.

Immediately after the game, manager Postecoglou was adamant that there is no need to change the club’s approach in future, having raced into a comfortable 2-0 lead in the opening half.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was not impressed with those comments and said that he can’t imagine any former Reds manager who would have been pleased after conceding 4 goals.

He said: “The manager keeps telling us he won’t change. I can’t imagine any manager when I played for Liverpool, after conceding four goals, saying that we played well.”

Spurs on the slump

The London heavyweights were exceptional against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last month. They completely dominated the reigning English champions, winning by 4 clear goals without reply.

This has been followed up by a string of 4 winless matches. Spurs shared the spoils against Roma and Fulham and have now suffered back-to-back losses against Bournemouth & Chelsea in the league.

Spurs are in a dismal run of form and have not been helped by injury concerns. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven returned after injury lay-offs yesterday, but the former suffered another setback.

Van de Ven was also substituted with a minor injury problem. With the congested schedule in December, Postecoglou needs to get his team back to winning ways or he could get the sack in early 2025.

Spurs face Rangers away in the Europa League on Thursday before a league visit to Southampton on Sunday.