Man Utd & Tottenham interested in signing Tyler Dibling

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Southampton star Tyler Dibling, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Red Devils from Ajax Amsterdam for a huge fee back in 2022, Antony has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League. Now, he has been out of favour at Old Trafford and it has been suggested that United are open to offloading the Brazilian.

So, if Antony leaves the club then Ruben Amorim’s side will have to sign a new right-sided forward and Caught Offside claim that they have expressed their interest in Dibling.

United have been monitoring the 18-year-old’s performances in recent times and after being impressed by his displays against Liverpool last month, they are now keen on securing his service.

Southampton have no intention of letting Dibling leave the club but they are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table so if they fail to keep their top-flight status then it is highly likely that they will be forced to cash-in on him. In that case, they want around £21m.

Battle

However, the report says Tottenham are also in this race and have been keeping a close eye on the forward’s development. Moreover, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keen on purchasing him.

Spurs like to sign highly talented youngsters from around the world and develop them. They signed Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this year, moreover, Destiny Udogie and Alejo Veliz also joined the club recently.

Dibling is a product of Southampton academy but he joined Chelsea back in 2022. However, after failing to settle down at the Blues, he returned to his boyhood club a few months later.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Saints last year before establishing himself as a key player in Russell Martin’s starting Xl in recent times.

Dibling is a left-footed right-winger and is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the highest level.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the North London club eventually manage to secure his signature next year.