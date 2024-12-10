‘Almost Messi-esque’ – Gary Lineker showers Chelsea star Cole Palmer with high praise

Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League meeting last weekend by a dramatic 4-3 scoreline. The Blues turned around a 2-0 deficit to win as Cole Palmer lead the way with a superb performance, especially in the second half.

The English international scored the team’s equaliser from the penalty spot before setting up Enzo Fernandez’s winning strike. Palmer scored another penalty, this time a gutsy Panenka, as the Blues scored four against Tottenham on their own ground for the second successive league season.

Undoubtedly, his display made the headlines with Gary Lineker also being impressed with the 22-year-old. He spoke highly about the Chelsea star and even waxed lyrically about his ‘almost Messi-esque’ assist. Lineker said (as per Football Transfers on The Rest is Football),

“Chelsea really dominated to be honest. Spurs still had the odd chance on the counter attack, but Cole Palmer. The little assist that he got, he came in from the touchline, it was almost Messi-esque. And then he scored two penalties, the second was a little Panenka which was beautifully taken. What a talent.”

Palmer is Chelsea’s best player

Cole Palmer was inarguably the best Chelsea player last season, his first at the club since moving from Manchester City, and has picked up where he left off this time around with 11 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions. His exploits were rewarded with a long-term contract extension until 2033 in August this year on a reported wage of £130,000 per week.

The forward’s performances have already attracted interest from arguably the world’s greatest football club, Real Madrid, though his deal with Chelsea means the Londoners have all the bargaining power to price the Whites out of contention. With displays like this, it is only a matter of time before the club is forced to better his wage.

Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League and Palmer’s contribution has been vital to that. It will be interesting to see if he can lead them to their first top flight title in England since 2017 some time soon.