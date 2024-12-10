Man United could sign Theo Hernandez for £41m



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United could get the opportunity to sign AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez next summer amid his contract stand-off.

The France international was linked with a move away from the Rossoneri last summer, but the £66 million valuation was expensive for his suitors. However, Calciomercato claim that he could be available for £41 million next summer if he refuses to put pen-to-paper on a new contract with the San Siro giants.

Hernandez has been a mainstay in the starting XI for the Rossoneri over the years and he has been the regular captain in the ongoing campaign. Despite this, Milan have not made any progress over a contract renewal and they could be forced to sanction his sale when he enters the last year of his deal next summer.

Man United are mentioned as one of his main admirers. Real Madrid could also explore the possibility of re-signing him with Alphonso Davies more likely to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Upgrade

United have been over-reliant on Diogo Dalot on the left side of the defence with the fitness issues of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The Portuguese has impressed with his performances at left-back, but he has struggled to replicate the same level of consistency from the left wing-back position under new manager Ruben Amorim.

As a result, the Red Devils could invest on a new signing who can provide the right balance in attack and defence. Hernandez would be a fantastic acquisition. The 27-year-old was exceptional from left-back for Milan last season with 5 goals and 11 assists and he has added another 2 goals and 2 assists to his tally this campaign.

Hernandez is also brilliant with the ball at his feet and does not shy away from making tackles or engaging in duels. He would be a quality signing for the left wing-back role as he is an attack-minded left-back. United chief Omar Berrada already has his sights on signing Hernandez. The club are likely to monitor his situation closely before weighing up an approach.